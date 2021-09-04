Richard E. Grant has thanked everyone for their messages of "love, condolence and support" following his wife Joan Washington's death.

The 64-year-old actor - who married Joan in 1986 - took to Instagram to share a video montage of memories from his late wife's life, as he admitted the grief has hit him and their 32-year-old daughter Olivia like "tsunamis".

He captioned the post: "Olivia and I have been completely overwhelmed by the wonderful messages of love, condolence and support we have received from loved ones and strangers from all over the world, and the appreciation from actors Joan taught over the years. Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try and put one foot in front of the other without her. We are so lucky to have had her in our lives for the time that we did X."

Richard announced the sad news of Joan's passing with an emotional video of them dancing on Thursday (02.09.21).

He tweeted: "ONLY YOU! Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

"To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine."

The 'Spice World' star - who is also stepfather to her son Tom from a previous relationship - did not confirm her cause of death.

Joan - who was from Aberdeen and trained at London's Central School of Speech - was a vocal coach for almost four decades in the film industry, working with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave and Emma Stone.

As well as working on the likes of 'Yentl' and 'The Bounty' in the 1980s, she was recently involved with 'The Witches' and 'The Favourite'.

Tributes poured in for Joan, with 'Vicar of Dibley' star Dawn French hailing her as a "phenomenal woman".

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Joan Washington will ALWAYS be remembered by those of us who knew her & were taught by her, as a PHENOMENAL WOMAN. So much love to @RichardEGrant & all the family."

Former 'Coronation Street' actress Eva Pope tweeted: "Oh my heart aches for you....deep condolences Richard. She taught me in that very house."

And comedian David Baddiel added: "Very sorry to hear this, Richard. Thinking of you."

While soap star Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "Oh Richard, I am so sorry. From afar yours looked like the most beautiful love affair. sending you and Olivia my deepest condolences. xx (sic)"