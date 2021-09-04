Camila Cabello found it "scary" wearing "a lot less" make-up for her titular role in the new 'Cinderella'.

The 24-year-old pop singer has made her screen debut in the Amazon Prime remake of the Disney classic, and she has opened up about how much more "raw and unfiltered" acting is to performing her songs on television.

Speaking on Sky's 'Backstage' podcast, Camila admitted: "Acting in a movie is so much more raw and unfiltered than when I'm doing a performance on TV.

"First of all, a lot less make-up, which at first I [found] scary, and I think that there's a big surrender that comes with films and a lot of trust, like trusting the director.

"That is different than music where it's a little bit more kind of rigid and controlled and you present yourself in this one way."

On the biggest challenge, she continued: "It is so intimate - I think the challenge is being really present with who you're talking to and forgetting that the camera's there, which can be difficult."

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker - who is dating fellow pop star, Shawn Mendes - portrays a stronger and more independent princess in order to inspire young girls.

She added: "I just kept thinking from the perspective of like a young girl, watching this and how growing up, watching these fairytales, you kind of subconsciously internalise a lot of these messages, and I think these are good messages that are going to be subconsciously internalised."

The 'Havana' singer - who stars alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan - previously admitted to being inspired by Cinderella.

The chart-topping pop star confessed to loving the iconic character and being inspired by her outlook on life.

Camila - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - explained: "Cinderella inspires me.

"I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."