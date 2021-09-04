Duane 'Dog' Chapman' has thanked everyone for their well-wishes after he tied the knot again.

The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star - who was left devastated when his fifth spouse Beth died of cancer in June 2019 - married Francie Frane in Colorado on Thursday (02.09.21).

In a statement issued to E! News, he said: “Francie and I are thrilled to be husband and wife.

“We appreciate all the prayers and well-wishes."

The day before the couple tied the knot, Francie - whose husband Bob also died of cancer, just six months before Beth - revealed they were planning to write their own wedding vows which would honour their late spouses.

She said: "We have been doing that all along.

"We have done that privately, and in our vows, we will be honouring them. We honour them all of the time. And so we will continue to do that throughout their lives. Throughout our life together, we will continue to do that. They will be a part of that always."

Francie also dropped hints about her wedding dress.

She said: "It has more bling on it than I ever thought I would wear. It is really heavy."

And the couple each picked out their own very different favours for their wedding cake.

Francie laughed: "So, he picked one part and I picked the other and we have several tiers of the cake and I don't like his part and he doesn't like mine.

"The reception is going to be a fun party and right after the wedding, it is all in one place. And we are going to be dancing and having a blast with all of our friends and our family and everybody that wants to share all of this with us."

Dog added: "This is going to be the celebrity wedding of 2021, scoot over Blake Shelton."

As well as Beth, who he was married to for 13 years, the 68-year-old star was previously wed to Tawny Marie Chapman from 1991 to 2003, Lyssa Rae Brittain from 1982 to 1991, Anne M. Tengell from 1979 to 1982 and La Fonda Sue Honeycutt.

He has 13 children from his previous relationships.