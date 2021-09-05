Ellie Goulding finds acting to be therapeutic.

The 34-year-old star rose to fame as a pop star but is now focused on her acting career, and has admitted to loving the challenge.

She shared: "I’ve been acting with an amazing coach.

"It’s brought out such a positive and energetic side to me. I love that I can be other people. I really enjoy it."

Ellie - who has Arthur, four months, with her husband Caspar Jopling - also thinks she's lucky in that she's been able to strike a healthy balance "between work and motherhood".

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’ve realised in motherhood it’s important to be around people who give you the utmost support. I’m very lucky to get that balance between work and motherhood."

Meanwhile, Ellie recently noted that things have become easier in the music industry when it comes to balancing motherhood and work.

The 'Love Me like You Do' hitmaker relished the experience of having a "calm pregnancy" amid the the coronavirus lockdown, and thinks people around her are now "more understanding and supportive".

Ellie - who released her most-recent album, 'Brightest Blue', last year - said: "It was definitely a blessing that I got that time to have a calm pregnancy, just be in nature ... And take it all in.

"It's tough, because it is being a working mum, because I went back to the studio maybe three or four weeks after I had him and I could balance it all but it's challenging.

"I think people are way more understanding and supportive of it now, especially in the music industry. My record label, my management, my friends - everyone has been so supportive and brilliant, and I'm very grateful for that."