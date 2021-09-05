Camila Cabello thinks the COVID-19 lockdown changed her life.

The 24-year-old singer managed to turn her life around amid the lockdown, after years of non-stop work left her feeling "burnt out and broken".

Camila - who shot to fame as a teenager as part of Fifth Harmony - explained: "Before lockdown I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety.

"It was too much and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg but I wasn’t really listening to how I felt.

"I kept telling myself everything was good, ‘I should feel fine, I should feel OK’.

"What I needed to do was say, ‘How do I actually feel?’ and letting that be OK. I needed to give myself permission to ask for help - because I needed help. I needed therapy.

"The pandemic gave me that pause to say, ‘Let’s not carry on running on this broken leg, let’s fix it’.

"In the past there were plenty of times when I’ve been working - not home or having any time for relationships, not having time to be healthy and happy - just working non-stop and not feeling good but doing it anyway.

"That’s something I would never do now."

The 'Havana' hitmaker is now more determined than ever to strike a healthy "balance" in her life.

Camila - who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Anxiety is something I’ve struggled with since I was a teenager and so this has actually been a really positive time for me.

"I’ve learned a lot about balance, about saying no to things because it’s better for me to have that hour of therapy and see my friends.

"It’s about not allowing myself to get to the point where I’m burnt out.

"In the past year I’ve got a new therapist, I’ve made a lot of progress and I feel so much better.

"I’ve been working at such an intense pace since I was 15, so I never got a chance to go, ‘Hey, what does living without this pressure feel like?’ I felt like I didn’t know until this break."