Selena Gomez isn't sure if she can claim to be a "good actor".

The 29-year-old singer-and-actress' latest project is the Hulu mystery-comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building', in which she stars with legendary Hollywood comics Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena was delighted to land her role as mysterious apartment block tenant Mabel Mora and show her acting skills opposite the pair of comedians, but she admits it's up to others to judge her performance and her talents in front of the camera.

Speaking to the latest US issue of OK! magazine, she said: "To be honest I don't know if I'm a good actor. I just do my job and hope I can live up to these incredible people.

"I will say, though, that I learned a lot from the first episode to the end. I even joked to [co-creator] John [Hoffman] that I wished I could redo the first episode because I felt I had developed a lot."

Selena shot to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel as the main lead in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' and she is pleased that she is now at a point in her career where she has been able to shake off her past and show how she has matured as a performer.

She shared: "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age.

"I was a kid and didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on the set.

"The level of sophistication of the material is the reason why I wanted to do this. Now, I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom I can.

"It's nice to be back on TV and be cast as my actual age, which never happens."