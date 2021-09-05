Penelope Cruz uses transcendental meditation to ease any stress in her life.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has two children, 10-year-old son Leo and eight-year-old daughter Luna, with her actor husband Javier Bardem - first experimented with meditation when she was a teenager but she started taking the practice seriously to decompress from her film sets and to ease any worries she may have.

She said: "I practiced meditation as a teenager, I stopped for a while, then I took the transcendental meditation courses and I chose to dedicate myself to it."

Penelope is always busy with her career and her family and wants to devote herself as much as she can to her children, although her own mother Encarna keeps telling her to take more time for herself, despite never taking that advice herself when she was raising the 'Nine' star and her siblings.

Speaking to Italian publication IO Donna, she said: "I have a trait that I inherited from my mother, who was equally demanding with herself: she was very busy and yet - very generous - she managed to give everything to her three children. Now she says to me: you have to relax, you have to rest, you have to find time for yourself…"

Penelope - who won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award in 2008 for her performance in Woody Allen's 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - will have spent 30 years working as an actress and she has to pinch herself each day that her childhood dream came true.

She said: "Acting was my dream since I was - maybe - two years old. A dream that does not bore: with each role you start from scratch.

"So I think: thank you!"