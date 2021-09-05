Calum Best has led tributes to Sarah Harding after her tragic death at the age of 39.

The Girls Aloud star lost her battle with breast cancer on Sunday (05.09.21) morning, and following the news of her passing, several stars have taken to social media to honour their showbiz pal.

Among the first to pay tribute was reality star Calum, who was in a relationship with Sarah for two years in the early 2000s.

He wrote on Instagram: “Jesus this one hits home, this is so sad , so young , so much life , so much talent .

“Sarah I’m so sorry ur gone , I will always remember the good times , i remember when we met around 22/23 at a event for glamour , spent all night flirting, we then spent a few years together and I remember u where a shoulder for me when my dad passed and I valued u so much for that !

“So blessed we where able to continue on a 16 year friendship

“Rest in peace gorgeous and sending so much love to ur mom (sic)”

Tributes were also made by the likes of Spice Girls member Geri Horner, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, and TV personality Katie Price.

Martin tweeted: “Sarah Harding So sad, my heart goes out to all your friends and family and all your fans.. Rest in peace! (sic)”

While Geri said: “Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X (sic)”

And Katie posted on Instagram: “I'm devastated to hear my friend, @sarahnicoleharding has passed. You were always such a genuine and honest person, I will remember the all laughs we used to have back in the day...I always valued Sarah's friendship and my thoughts go out to her family and friends. (sic)”

As of the time of writing, Sarah’s Girls Aloud bandmates – Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh – have not publicly commented on her passing.

Sarah’s death was confirmed in a social media post by her mother, Marie Hardman, on Sunday afternoon.

She wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”