Nadine Coyle is “absolutely devastated” following the passing of Sarah Harding.

The 39-year-old singer lost her battle with breast cancer on Sunday (05.09.21) morning, and her Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine has taken to social media to “send love” to her family following the tragic news.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Sarah: “I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!! I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!! (sic)”

As of the time of writing, Nadine is the only member of Girls Aloud – which is also comprised of Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, and Nicola Roberts – to publicly comment on Sarah’s death.

The singer’s ex-boyfriend Calum Best was one of the first people to pay tribute on social media, alongside friends of Sarah including Katie Price and Geri Horner.

Calum wrote on Instagram: “Jesus this one hits home, this is so sad , so young , so much life , so much talent .

“Sarah I’m so sorry ur gone , I will always remember the good times , i remember when we met around 22/23 at a event for glamour , spent all night flirting, we then spent a few years together and I remember u where a shoulder for me when my dad passed and I valued u so much for that !

“So blessed we where able to continue on a 16 year friendship “Rest in peace gorgeous and sending so much love to ur mom (sic)”

And the news was officially confirmed by Sarah’s mother, Marie Hardman.

She said: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”