Bindi Irwin believes her father is “watching over” her daughter.

Steve Irwin tragically died in 2006 when he was pierced through the heart by a stingray barb while filming a documentary, and on Saturday (04.09.21), his 22-year-old daughter Bindi marked the 15th anniversary of his passing with a moving social media post.

The conservationist posted a picture of herself with her father alongside a photo of her five-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, as she reflected on losing her dad before he could see her become a parent herself.

She wrote: “This sweetheart lights up seeing her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on screen. I wish that Dad could hug my beautiful girl. It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace. (sic)”

And the following day, further tributes were made to honour the ‘Crocodile Hunter’ star – who was also father to 17-year-old son Robert – to mark Father’s Day in Australia.

The official Twitter account for the Wildlife Warrior charity – which Steve set up in 2002 with his wife Terri Irwin – wrote on Sunday (05.09.21): “Today, we are celebrating one of the greatest dads in the entire world, Steve Irwin. We’re so proud of Terri, Bindi and Robert for carrying on his legacy and making the world a better place for wildlife, one step at a time. Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there! (sic)”

While Bindi used Father’s Day to honour her husband and the father of her child, Chandler Powell.

She posted: “Watching my husband become a Dad has been extraordinary. Grace adores her Dadda & I treasure every moment watching them laugh & play together. I love that he takes Grace on daily dad-ventures & watches the sunrise with her almost every morning. (sic)”