Chrissy Teigen is marking her 50-day sobriety streak.

The 35-year-old model has revealed she’s made it 50 days without touching alcohol, which she says is her “longest streak yet” after previously having “a few hiccups” in her sobriety journey over the past year.

She wrote on Instagram: “today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! (sic)”

The ‘Cravings’ author doesn’t know if she’ll “ever drink again”, but said alcohol “no longer serves” her in the way that it used to.

She added: “I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! (sic)”

The news comes after Chrissy recently marked her "first sober Italian getaway" after she and her husband, John Legend, jetted out on vacation in August for a special Unicef event.

She said: "we haven’t done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again! ... but really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway. I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. (sic)"

And Chrissy – who has Luna, five, and Miles, three, with John – also said she was grateful she had nothing to regret on her trip away.

She added in her post: "that paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun.

"I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!! (sic)"