Elle King has confirmed she’s given birth to her first child.

The 32-year-old singer recently welcomed her first child with her fiancé Dan Tooker, and on Sunday (05.09.21) she confirmed the new arrival is a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker.

Sharing a picture of the happy family of three, she wrote on Instagram: “Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky! (sic)”

The news comes after the ‘Exs & Ohs’ singer’s father, comedian Rob Schneider, previously announced Lucky’s arrival on Thursday (02.09.21), but deleted the Instagram post shortly afterwards.

At the time, it was reported his post read: “THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!! LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE. (sic)”

For Elle, her son’s arrival comes after "two very big losses" in her pregnancy journey.

Confirming she was expecting a baby in March, she wrote on social media: "Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human! We are very excited to share the news that we are pregnant.

“This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready.

“I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me. So I want to be very delicate and say to YOU! That soon to be mom, who’s maybe had a loss, or has been struggling with fertility, I’m telling you, our babies come. And I love you. What women go through on this journey make us nothing less than WARRIORS. So thank you for your prayers and love for our high risk pregnancy! (sic)"