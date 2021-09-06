Jordan Connor and Jinjara Mitchell have married.

The 'Riverdale' actor and his 29-year-old significant other took to social media to confirm they have tied the knot, following a ceremony on Saturday (04.09.21).

Jordan posted a picture of the pair embracing on their big day, and he added the caption: "BEST DAY OF MY LIFE! (sic)"

Jinjara shared the same snap, and she wrote: "We dang well did it! wedding spam coming your way soon (sic)"

The couple married in front of 50 people at Long Beach Lodge Resort in Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.

Jordan - who plays Sweet Pea in the CW teen drama series - admitted his wedding was a "dream come true".

The 29-year-old star - who has also starred in 'Looking for Alaska' and 'Hospital Show' - told Brides magazine: "Our vision for the wedding was a beachy boho romantic vibe.

"Seeing it all come together was a dream come true."

The couple had to postpone their big day for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Jinjara admitted the nuptials was the best day of her life.

Speaking about their engagement in September 2018, which also took place in Tofino, she said: "It was sunset on the beach and as Jordan got on one knee the tide came in and soaked us.

"But it was the best day of our lives, up until yesterday [their wedding], of course."

Jordan and Jinjara first met at an acting class in 2012, after they were told to play out of a scene together.

He recalled: "We were paired for a scene together and the rest was history."