Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp have welcomed their second child into the world.

The 'Boy Meets World' star gave birth to her and the 41-year-old 'Masked Singer' writer's second son, who they've named Keaton Joseph, on August 29.

And the 'Full House' star has revealed baby Keaton was born on her late grandfather's birthday and that they gave him the same middle name as her great grandfather.

Alongside a snap of their two-year-old son Adler getting acquainted with his new sibling, wearing a "big brother" emblazoned superhero suit and pouring one of his mother's "postpartum care tools" into the toilet, the actress announced on Sunday (05.09.21): “On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world.

“He was born on his deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us.

“Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do.”

Danielle shared her pregnancy news on her 40th birthday (05.05.21).

She captioned a snap of her cradling her blossoming bump on Instagram: "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life. I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security. Security in who I am, what I believe, and with whom I want to spend precious time. I couldn't be more grateful to enter my 40's with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2. My birthday wish is for all of you to tell someone how much you love them and walk through today with more patience than you normally might. (sic)"

Jensen added in his own emotional post: "Happy 40th birthday to my life partner, a team captain and the greatest mom to our now soon to be 2 boys. She believes in our squad and even when I held a newborn Adler like he was a fragile piece of china for the first 4 months, she had the patience and care of a saint. My heart was made to be here with her and though she should be celebrated everyday, today is a milestone occasion. Love you @daniellefishel…(sic)"

Adler came into the world a month earlier than planned in September 2019 and had chylothorax, fluid on the lungs, which meant he had to be bottle-fed.

He also had to be rushed to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles after Providence Tarzana Medical Center staff decided the fluid wasn't going away as quickly as hoped, which was "traumatising" for the new parents.

She shared at the time: "That was obviously devastating for us. It was traumatising.

"We were not expecting that. The last thing we had heard was that it looks good, the fluid's going down. We expected to have this ultrasound done and be told there was no more fluid in his lungs."