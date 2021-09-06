Queen Elizabeth has hailed the "enormous success" of the Paralympic athletes at Tokyo 2020.

The 95-year-old British monarch has paid tribute to the Paralympians from Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth, who competed in the games in Japan over the past two weeks, and said they "lifted the nation" in challenging times.

The royal particularly highlighted the "adaptability" the competitors had shown these past 18 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said in a statement: "I offer my warm congratulations to Paralympic athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and indeed to the athletes of all Commonwealth countries, on their enormous success at the Tokyo Games.

"The commitment, dedication and adaptability shown by you, and your support teams, during the exceptional circumstances of the last 18 months, has been inspirational.

"Your performances have lifted the nation and your triumphs been celebrated by us all.

"I send my very best wishes to all those who have contributed to the success of these memorable Games."

Team GB placed second, behind China, bringing home 41 gold, 38 silver and 45 bronze medals.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared their own special message for the squad as the games came to a close on Sunday (05.09.21).

Prince William and his wife Catherine, both 39, hailed the Paralympians for their "mental strength and determination", while praising SportsAid for the financial support the charity has provided for more than half of the team.

They wrote on their Instagram page: "What a performance by @ParalympicsGB_Official in Tokyo!

"The mental strength, determination and talent shown throughout has been nothing short of inspiring, and you should all be incredibly proud of your achievements.

"@TeamSportsAid has helped support 165 of the 227 members of ParalympicsGB during their careers. Without this support, these athletes may not have had the financial support and recognition they require to perform at the level they do.

"#ImpossibletoIgnore #Tokyo2020."