Tori Spelling's dog has died.

The 48-year-old actress - who has four children with husband Dean McDermott - has been left heartbroken by the passing of her canine companion Arthur Bear Reynolds, who she described as one of the "greatest loves" of her life in a touching tribute which also saw her praise the benefits of rescuing elderly pooches.

Alongside a video montage of pictures of Arthur , soundtracked by Brandi Carlile's The Story: "It breaks my heart [broken heart emoji] that we had to say goodbye to Arthur Bear Reynolds…

"We rescued Arthur during The Woolsey fires. So thankful to @muchloveanimalrescue for giving me the privilege to be Arthur’s forever mom.

" Sadly senior rescues are not as desirable as puppies. But, if you have the opportunity to be a forever home to a senior pet do it! It’s life changing.

"Arthur was close to 20 when he passed. We didn’t get a long time with him but I’ve cherished the years we had together. I was his human. He was one of the greatest loves of my life. I told him all the time I wish we had met each other when he was a pup. He was so loving. He loved having the kids all over him. He was such a warrior! He never gave up. Such strength and will."

Tori will miss her dog "forever" and admitted her home feels empty without him.

She continued: "I will miss him forever. My room seems so empty now without him. The music I put to these pics popped into my head as I held his paw for the last time.

"Haven’t listened to this song in years but after I did it made complete sense. Arthur and I were made for each other.

"Dogs give us unconditional love. Unlike humans. Yet, it’s our pets we have the shortest journey with🥲. I hope you are running thru beautiful fields now Arthur. I [heart emoji] U. xoxo(sic)"

The '90s star's husband Dean announced the news on his Instagram. He shared a photo of him holding the pooch's paw with an emotional note.

Tori's husband, Dean, also paid tribute to his furry friend on his own Instagram account.

He wrote: "This beautiful guy Arthur Bear McDermott got his angel wings today. This man survived being abandoned during the Wolsey fires, and found us.

"He was such a sweet man and loved our family. God bless you Arthur, have fun with all the ones that we’ve lost along the way, and now you have found found in heaven. See you down the road. #mansbestfriend #arthur (sic)".