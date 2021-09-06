'Bridgerton' has paused filming for a third time due to coronavirus.

Production began on the second season of the Netflix drama series in the spring but was halted twice in July due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and producers are now "hopping mad" at having to delay for a third time after an outbreak of the virus impacted both cast and crew members.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Filming has been in chaos due to COVID and bosses are hopping mad.

"Dramas like 'The Crown' have got their production moving without a hitch.

“It’s embarrassing they don’t seem to be able to do the same.

“This outbreak has taken down members of cast and crew, who were told filming would be halted until further notice.”

Production was paused indefinitely in July after two positive COVID-19 tests were recorded in just a few days.

After the first positive result, insiders admitted the large cast and crew involved with making the show meant keeping the set safe was a “logistical nightmare”.

A source said: “[It’s] a logistical nightmare in terms of trying to keep staff safe, prevent an outbreak or contain one when it’s been identified. It’s also a headache for producers because removing cast or crew and putting them into isolation means they have to be replaced at short notice, and that’s not always possible.

"Netflix have gone to great lengths to ensure all the relevant measures are in place on Bridgerton. This just goes to show how difficult it is for such a large set to be completely Covid-secure.”

Meanwhile, Phoebe Dynevor recently admitted Rege-Jean Page's exit from the show has been "a spanner" but she doesn't think it will affect the long-term future of the Netflix period drama.

She said: "I had a bit of a heads up so I knew but yeah, I guess it is a spanner.

"But again, the show centres around the Bridgertons and there are eight books. I think maybe the fans of the books were more aware of that happening than the fans of the show."