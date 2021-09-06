‘Deathloop’ will reportedly launch on PC via Steam and not Bethesda’s own launcher.

The upcoming title – which is developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks – is set to launch on September 14 for PC and PS5, and it has been reported that Bethesda has decided codes for the game will only be able to be activated on Steam.

According to UK retailer Green Man Gaming, orders for ‘Deathloop’ will now be fulfilled on Steam.

Green Man Gaming posted on Twitter: “We’re happy to inform you that from now on we will be selling Steam keys for Deathloop - also for existing orders!”

While another retailer, GameBillet, reportedly told a ResetEra user (via NME): “We have been informed that Bethesda has decided to switch to Steam keys for Deathloop last Friday [August 27] so this is new.

“Initially it was Bethesda keys. If they do not change their mind again, we will deliver Steam keys.”