Keith Urban doesn't wants fans to feel they can't drink at his gigs.

The 53-year-old singer will mark 15 years of sobriety next month but insisted his own addiction struggles don't mean he has a "negative opinion" about drugs and alcohol and would hate to think his audiences don't feel they can party at his shows.

He told Australia's Rolling Stone magazine: “I don’t want people at my concert looking at the stage and thinking about sobriety. That would be the death of a gig for me...

“The reason I don’t really talk much about sobriety is it’s a very personal thing and I don’t want anyone thinking that I have a negative opinion of drugs or alcohol. I don’t have any at all, none. I want people to come to my concert and do whatever the hell they want to do.”

Keith - who has two daughters with wife Nicole Kidman - admitted it took him a long time to "recognise" he had a problem with alcohol because he didn't feel his dependency on booze was the same as his late father Robert's addiction.

He said: “It took me a long time to get sober. Took me a long time to recognise my alcoholism. A long time because I didn’t drink like my dad, so I compared everything to him. So it just took a long time for me. But I was able to finally make the right choice in my life, that I wish my dad would have made.”

The 'Long Hot Summer' hitmaker previously admitted he will always be grateful to Nicole because the 'Nine Perfect Strangers' actress

forced him to confront his addiction issues and enter rehab for the third time shortly after they married in 2006.

He previously said said: "My wife put an intervention together - it was love in action."