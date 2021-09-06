Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon grew "focused" on having a baby after she suffered a miscarriage.

The 30-year-old model and the 'Masked Singer' host welcomed twin sons Zion and Zillion into the world in June - less than two weeks before Alyssa Scott gave birth to his son Zen - and though she wasn't expecting to have two babies, Abby confirmed her pregnancy was planned because of the loss the pair had previously been through.

She revealed on her Instagram Story: "First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby. Little did we know we would end up having twins.

"Let me just add that this planning wasn't like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, 'You gotta be pregnant by this date.' It had already been a thought and it happened.

"It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow."

The DJ would like to have more children, but she's accepting if she doesn't because she has two kids now.

She said: "Of course, I want more kids. If God permits. And if God doesn't permit, it's alright. I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey, a wild journey."

Abby explained she and the 40-year-old star "crossed paths numerous times throughout the years" before they "officially connected" in 2019.

Meanwhile, Nick - who also has 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and Golden, four, and seven-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell - recently insisted none of his children were accidents.

He said: "I'm having these kids on purpose. I don't have no accident! Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."