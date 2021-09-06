Legal cannabis companies are launching delivery apps for use on Apple iPhones.

Apple has been strict about allowing legal marijuana companies onto the App Store due to the company previous policy which stated that "apps that encourage consumption of tobacco and vape products, illegal drugs, or excessive amounts of alcohol are not permitted on the App Store".

That policy has now been updated and licensed weed dispensaries and medical marijuana pharmacies are now exempt and are allowed to have downloadable software on the iOS platform.

Following Apple updating its policy, dozens of cannabis companies have since launched their own delivery apps to the app store.

Eaze was approved in July for use by its two million registered customers boasting a similar user interface to Uber Eats or Deliveroo.

In a statement, Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy said: "It's hard to overstate how important this is to our company and our industry."

In the wake of Eaze launching its application, similar delivery software has followed from Beta, Caliva, Pineapple Express and Weedmaps.

None of the apps work in states where recreational cannabis use is still illegal, and the GPS software uses the phone user's location to verify this.

Users of all the apps must also upload their state-issued ID and a photo.