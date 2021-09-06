The global chip shortage currently affecting all parts of the gaming industry will continue until at least next September, according to Toshiba.

In a new report from Bloomberg, Toshiba Corp., one of the major companies that creates power-regulating chips for games consoles, graphics cards, consumer electronics, and more, says the chip shortage will likely continue through the end of 2022.

Toshiba director, Takeshi Kamebuchi, told Bloomberg: “The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year.

“In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023.”

According to the report, Toshiba is holding daily discussions on how best to prioritise the allocation of its limited output.

Kamebuchi added: “We consider which customer faces the most severe situation, such as the risk of the whole production line halting or the business getting obliterated without the supply of chips.

“Game console makers are among the customers making the strongest demands and I’m sincerely sorry for their frustration as none of them have a 100% satisfaction.”