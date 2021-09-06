Gemma Chan is delighted to be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again after her first character was killed off in 'Captain Marvel'.

The 38-year-old actress will soon be playing Sersi, a member of The Eternals, having originally played Kree soldier Minn-Erva who died.

Chan was pleasantly surprised to bump into producer Kevin Feige who told her Marvel wanted her back for another role.

Speaking to Digital Spy, she said: "I enjoyed [Captain Marvel] and I loved working with Brie [Larson], but my character dies in the film as well, so I thought there was no chance that I would really be coming back, which I was a bit bummed about.

"Then I encountered Kevin Feige during the awards circuit for 'Crazy Rich Asians' and out of the blue, he just came up and said, 'We'd love to have you back'."

And discussing her recent role of Sersi, Chan suggests her new character is far more of a lover than a fighter.

She added: "Sersi's not necessarily the best fighter, she doesn't have the most obviously impressive powers.

"The main thing is she's an empath.

"She has a connection with humans, and with the world and the earth.

"That is her strength, so I leant into that."

It was recently revealed that John Malkovich and Gemma are to star in the horror film 'Cuckoo'.

The pair have boarded the cast of the new movie, which will be written and directed by Tilman Singer and is set to begin production in 2022.

Additional cast members include Hunter Schafer, Sofia Boutella, Jan Bluthardt, Zita Harnot and Proschat Madani.

Neon, who are financing the project, gave little information about the film other than the fact that it falls within the horror genre.

'Cuckoo' is the second movie to be directed by Singer following the supernatural thriller 'Luz'.

Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum are producing the film for Waypoint Entertainment along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Fiction Park.