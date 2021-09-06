Richard Carpenter thinks his late sister Karen "could have done so much more".

The 74-year-old singer starred alongside his sister in The Carpenters, before Karen died of heart failure due to complications from anorexia nervosa in 1983, and Richard thinks she should've achieved even more than she managed during her life.

He said: "She was only 32 when she died. She could have done so much more.

"But there is only so much you can do."

Despite this, Richard believes his sister's anorexia struggle was largely unconnected to her fame.

He explained that Karen's issues predated their success in the music business.

He told The Times newspaper: "She wanted to be a straight up and down Twiggy type, which was the fashionable shape at the time.

"Ideas of beauty change, and if you look at sculptures and paintings from 100 years back you’ll see the kind of hourglass figure Karen had, but she didn’t like that. By 1967 she was on the [low-carbohydrate, high-protein] Stillman diet.

"She lost 20lb or so and stayed like that for a few years, but then of course she wanted to lose more. This was before we had hit records, so I think - and I could be all wrong - that this was something on her mind that was sniping at her, whether she was a pop singer or not.

"The amazing thing is that it never affected her voice."

Richard also explained that Karen didn't really relish the fame and success that came her way.

Speaking about his sister's attitude towards her career, he explained: "She wanted to be successful at making records, but going out there and fronting a group ... it wasn’t something she was crazy about."