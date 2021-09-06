Michael K Williams has died at the age of 54.

The actor - who was best known for playing Omar Little in 'The Wire' - was found dead at his home in Brooklyn, New York.

Marianna Shafran, his long-time representative, told The Hollywood Reporter: "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss."

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department confirmed that the actor was found dead at home on Monday afternoon (06.09.21). However, a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The talented actor also played racketeer 'Chalky White' on the HBO series 'Boardwalk Empire'.

And the TV network has already paid tribute to the late star.

In a statement, HBO said: "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years.

"While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him.

"We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss."

Wendell Pierce, Michael's co-star in 'The Wire', has also taken to Twitter to pay a glowing tribute to the actor.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

The TV and film star is survived by his son, Elijah.