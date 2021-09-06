Demi Lovato will "never stop believing" in love.

The 29-year-old pop star has gone through several high-profile break-ups over the years - but that won't stop the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker from seeking love.

Demi - split from former fiance Max Ehrich last year - wrote on Instagram Story during a road trip: "Love is the most important thing in the universe."

The singer remains determined to find true love one day.

Answering fan questions on Instagram, Demi said: "I'll never stop believing in it even when I want so badly to give up on it."

And in response to a fan who said "date me please", Demi replied: "I'm so single. Don't tempt me."

Meanwhile, Demi previously revealed that their family are doing "an incredible job" using new pronouns.

The pop star came out as non-binary earlier this year, and Demi revealed how their loved ones have adjusted to the change.

The singer said: "My family has done an incredible job … I’ve noticed [Dallas] using them and they and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying.

"My friends have had a little harder time to get used to actually.

"Just because I think, like, your friends are the ones that you’re more likely to be like, ‘biiiii***.’ I’m like, ‘Look, you can still call me b****.'"

Demi also explained that they sometimes have to figure out which pronoun to use in certain situations.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker said: "There are times where I might have to choose … I was in Texas, and I was like, ‘Does that make me a cowboy or a cowgirl?’

"I don’t want to be a cow human, so I’m just going to go with cowgirl."