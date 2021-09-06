Joshua Jackson thinks he's been "lucky" to avoid the pitfalls of fame.

The 43-year-old actor believes that his friends and family have ensured that he's managed to remain grounded.

Joshua - who played Pacey Witter in the teen drama series 'Dawson's Creek' - said: "Fame is notoriety, but it’s also access, and that can lead to some pretty dark places.

"I was very lucky to have a life outside of my work that was in my hometown in Vancouver. It readjusted me very quickly into a social environment that not necessarily needed to knock me down a peg, but was willing to [both] celebrate my success, and tell me that I couldn’t get away with those more toxic traits."

Joshua admitted that, at times, his friends have needed to caution him about his behaviour.

He told The Independent: "A good friend will tell you when you’re being an a******, or when you’re doing something wrong.

"Somebody who truly loves you will go through the discomfort of saying, ‘Look, man, this is terrible, you drink too much.’ I’ve had plenty of those conversations in my life. Like, ‘We’re not teenagers anymore. You’ve got to stop.'"

Joshua suggested that being Canadian has also helped him to stay grounded.

He said: "Being Canadian is also a great antidote to the suck-up thing.

"When you start pushing out the peacock feathers, everybody’s gonna let you know who you are. I always find flattery deeply uncomfortable. Because I know my s*** does actually stink."

Joshua recently said that becoming a father has changed his priorities in "every possible way".

The actor and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed their daughter, Janie, into the world in April 2020, and he admits that it's shifted his "focus".

He said: "It’s 100 percent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year.

"For me to feel good about what I’m doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus."