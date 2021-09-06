Iggy Azalea needs to "recharge" after going on tour with her baby boy.

The 31-year-old rap star is currently on tour with her 16-month-old son Onyx, and she admits she's struggling to balance her dual responsibilities.

Iggy - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to pursue her music ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "4 shows in a row with a baby who wakes my a** up at 6.30am daily is a fully blown test on my body’s ability to recharge. Taking a much needed two day break now but tonight’s crowd was awesome so Thankyou guys!!! (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker - who is touring with Pitbull - is no longer dating Playboi Carti, the father of her child, and recently announced she plans to take a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

Iggy revealed that her most-recent album, 'End of an Era', would be her last for a while, and that, for the time being, she intends to put turn her attention towards other ambitions.

The rap star - who recently launched her own make-up brand - tweeted: "“End of an Era” is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music.

"I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! (sic)"