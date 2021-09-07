Zendaya thinks Timothee Chalamet is "a good friend to have".

The 25-year-old actress stars alongside Timothee in the new sci-fi epic 'Dune', and she's revealed how much she values his friendship, admitting she appreciates having someone who can relate to her everyday concerns.

She shared: "He's obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have. Especially in this industry, it's nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to."

Zendaya also stars alongside the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem in the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie.

And prior to being cast in the film, the Hollywood star was desperate to join the project.

Speaking to the October issue of British Vogue magazine, she recalled: "Before they were even looking at people, I heard about it. And I was like, 'I really want to get in the room.' They weren't looking in my direction. And I was like, 'Hey, I'm here!'"

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously revealed that people used to mistake her shyness for her being "mean".

The actress admitted she used to feel overawed or anxious in certain social situations - but people didn't understand her attitude at the time.

She explained: "In this industry, I had to learn how to do small talk and stuff, because I guess I would kind of come off cold to people because I didn't really know how to start conversation.

"I remember my stylist was like, ‘You come off kind of cold. People think you're mean because you don't talk,’ when really I just was too nervous."

