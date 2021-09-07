Sarah Harding was desperate to become a mother before her tragic death.

The former Girls Aloud star's ex-boyfriend Chad Johnson - whom she met on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2017 - is devastated that she never got to have any children before she died last week from advanced breast cancer because he thought she would have been an "amazing mum".

The American hunk, 34, told The Sun newspaper: “Sarah wanted to be a mum but she never got to do that. That feels very sad for me. I always thought Sarah would have been an amazing mum. She had such a motherly vibe, she was very caring towards the people she loved. And she loved children. She would have been obsessed with her kids in the best way. It was just in her nature."

The couple dated briefly after their stint on the British reality TV show but, with Sarah based in the UK and Chad in the US, they struggled to make their long-distance relationship work and decided to call it quits - although they had remained good friends and kept in touch.

Chad explained: "We’d always stayed in touch.

"We had been planning to meet up but I had to move the dates and we couldn’t make it work — and then the pandemic hit. But we stayed in touch via texts and on social media. For us both, I think we always thought we would reconnect. We had a connection, a great relationship.

"We didn’t have to talk for hours to know we cared. And we both had busy lives. But even after she said she was sick I never really realised how poorly she was. It never really hit me. I prayed she was able to get through it. It is still sinking in. I woke up to so many messages from friends. I still can’t believe she has gone. I was always thinking of her.”

Chad is convinced he and Sarah would have still been together until the day of her death if he had an "endless supply of money".

He explained: “If I had an endless supply of money, we would have gone off together and we would still be together to this day. We had a good relationship, my memories are so fond of her. I wish I had gone to see her more, I wish I hadn’t have let work get in the way. I just always believed we would be together again. I don’t have that chance now. I miss her so much."

Sarah announced she had advanced breast cancer that had spread to other parts of her body last August.

Her mother Marie announced her death on social media last weekend.

She wrote: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead."

Sarah was just 39 years old when she died.