Kaley Cuoco has wiped her ex, Karl Cook, from her Instagram.

The 'Big Bang Theory' alum and the 30-year-old equestrian recently announced that they are set to divorce after just three years of marriage, and Kaley has since removed all mention of Karl from her bio on the social media app.

Her profile did read: “Mrs @mrtancook. Many 4-legged kid. I play pretend. Adopt don’t shop — giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. ‘What, like it’s hard?’”

And now, it simply says: "Yes, Norman", the name of her production firm.

The Instagram change comes after it was revealed Kaley had an "ironclad prenup in place" before tying the knot with Karl in 2018.

A source told Us Weekly: "Her assets are protected."

The pair released a joint statement over the weekend confirming their split.

However, the duo also insisted there was no "anger or animosity" towards each other.

Their statement read: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The actress submitted divorce papers to the Los Angeles Superior Court to end her marriage on Friday (03.09.21).

By contrast, in June, Kaley and Karl celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary with sweet tributes on social media.

The ‘Flight Attendant’ star - who was married to Ryan Sweeting between 2013 and 2016 - wrote: "NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!! (sic)”

Karl added: "I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it's been three years, feel like just a flash. I love you so much