Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are trying to “figure out” their future together.

The couple’s relationship hit the rocks recently after the 38-year-old businessman was called out for allegedly criticising his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian's public displays of affection with her boyfriend Travis Barker.

However, despite taking some time apart, the pair haven’t ruled out a reunion and are currently working out whether their feelings for one another are strong enough to get through the turbulence.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: "They are figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like.”

Scott hit the headlines last week after the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendijma claimed Scott had sent him a direct message on social media slamming her romantic getaway with the Blink-182 drummer.

The news came as a shock to Amelia, 20, and she was left “hurt by the whole situation” as she has tried to be understanding about Scott’s co-parenting arrangements with Kourtney regarding their three children Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.

A source explained: "Shortly after Scott DMed Younes, Amelia and Scott were still trying to make New York Fashion Week plans together. Scott was trying to write the situation off as nothing, but as the days went by, Amelia was more and more hurt by the whole thing. Amelia has been understanding of Scott's coparenting routine and the family dynamic, but this disappointed her."

Scott allegedly sent Younes a paparazzi shot of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat and wrote a message which read: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)" However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott, insisting he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy".

Younes - who dated the brunette beauty between 2017 and 2018 - wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)"

He captioned the screenshot: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.