Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly have been having sex on top of the dinner table at their rented holiday home.

The 35-year-old actress has teased that she and the 31-year-old rapper - who have been dating since last May - have been getting down and dirty on the stone marble kitchen island at the apartment they hired through Airbnb for a romantic getaway recently.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Transformers' star uploaded a seductive photograph of her in a bra, a mini skirt and a pair of sexy heels while leaning against their favourite sexual prop and wrote: "When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things (sic)"

Machine Gun Kelly set tongues wagging even more when he commented underneath: "I’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

The couple have been very open about their relationship since they started dating and the brunette beauty even admitted that she knew Machine Gun Kelly was her soulmate "instantly" after they met on the set of their movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'.

She said previously: "The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like ... 'I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.' I wasn't expecting it'd be like, 'God, you are my soul mate,' instantly."

And Megan recently gave her boyfriend a vial of her blood on a necklace so he wouldn’t miss her when she went out of the country for a film role.

Explaining her gift, he said: "Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie. This was really new in our relationship. I didn’t have a passport either. So, she was going out to Bulgaria so I was kind of freaking out, like, 'You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.' Some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever. She gave me her DNA."

Megan has children Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and River, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly has 11-year-old daughter Casie.