WhatsApp is working on plans to change its privacy settings.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app is testing new visibility options, with three choices currently available allowing viewers to display when they were "last seen" to everyone, contacts or nobody.

However, the latest beta version reveals this will change as WABetaInfo reports that new options give users greater control.

The new addition will let people choose "My Contact Except", which allows people to select a list of contacts who can't see when they were most recently online.

Furthermore, the same options can also be applied to your About details and profile picture.

With people now using the platform to communication with friends, family and colleagues, WhatsApp looks to be making these changes to allow users to treat different types of contacts in different ways.

It's not clear when the new options will be rolled out with a main release, but for now they're available to beta testers.