Liam Payne has praised Tom Parker's "strength and courage" amid his battle with a brain tumour.

The 'Strip That Down' hitmaker reached out to the former Wanter singer when he heard about his devastating diagnosis last year because he wanted to show his support and help in any way he could.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Liam, 28, said: "When I heard about what Tom was going through I wanted to reach out to him, he's showing so much strength and courage and I wanted to offer help and support in any way I could."

Tom recently revealed he is "grateful" that the treatment he's undergoing is starting to work as his recent scan showed that the malignant mass on his brain has decreased in size since his last MRI (magnetic resonance imaging).

Taking to his Instagram account last month, he said: "Ok..here goes. The last couple of days have been filled with dread and worry but I’m pleased to announce that the results of yesterday’s scan (lovely birthday present), are stable with a slight reduction in the tumour if anything. "I can’t tell you how grateful I am to receive this news. We left it a little longer between scans this time just to give time for the medication to work etc but overall a great day. Thanks to all our healthcare team. You are truly wonderful. "And thank you all you lovely people out there sending love snd support. It really is so appreciated. Time to celebrate (sic)"

Despite his worrying prognosis when he was first diagnosed with the brain tumour, the 33-year-old singer is determined to beat the disease.

He said: "It’s been an emotional few months for me and my family. But I’m determined to both fight the disease and the terrible situation of the chronically low level of research that goes towards finding a cure and treatment for glioblastoma."

Tom and his wife Kelsey - who have daughter Aurelia, two, and 10-month-old son Bodhi together - are now looking towards the future and are hoping to have at least two more children later down the line.