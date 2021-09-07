John Lydon has vowed never to "abandon" his wife amid her battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

The Sex Pistols rocker - who is known by his stage name Johnny Rotten - can't believe how quickly the neurological illness - which is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behaviour - has taken ahold of Nora Forster but he's adamant he will stand by her side until the end.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain' on Tuesday (07.09.21), he said: "It's come on really strong and really quick. You're asked questions of course by the doctors, 'When did the symptoms first start?' But I really don't know as I told the last doctor. she's always been able to lose her keys. Are these indicators? It's a symptom of bigger holes in your brain to come. They lose the connections and they can't verbalise what it is they feel sometimes, sometimes they can. Sometimes her memory is lethal... She can go back 20 years and remember in the greatest detail with complete accuracy. Now that's fascinating. For me, it's a journey I have to travel and I'm not going to abandon her."

The 65-year-old singer - who married Nora in 1979 - first revealed his 78-year-old wife's devastating diagnosis in 2018 and has now accepted that her condition is "incurable" and will "never improve."

However, despite the heartache the illness has brought to them both, John believes it has brought them closer together.

He said previously: "Alzheimer's is a wicked, debilitating, slow, deliberate process, but we're going through that together. She doesn't forget me... She forgets everything else but not me. I know it's going to deteriorate into something really, really terrible, but we're facing it with a sense of dignity. I mean, it would be easy enough to run away and say, 'Oh, it's not my responsibility; things aren't the same'. B***cks to that."