Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods has spoken out to refute allegations that he hit her during an altercation that occurred at an Essex property two weeks ago.

Police officers were called to the house at approximately 1.30am on August 23 and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour and released on bail.

In the wake of the attack, Katie shared images of her bruised cheek and injured lip, and shared details of what happened, claiming she was attacked "unprovoked" whilst she was sat watching television.

The 43-year-old TV star did not name her attacker, but on social media speculation has swirled that the perpetrator was Carl.

The former 'Love Island' star has now taken to his Instagram account to tell the world he is innocent and state that "anybody who thinks I hit Katie" is "completely delusional".

The written statement posted on his account read: "I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police however I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to speculation and shocking abuse that I have received.

"Anybody who thinks I hit Katie you're completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation.

"I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.'"

Sharing her account of the fateful evening, mother-of-five Katie revealed she had to flee the house as she feared she would be injured further in the attack.

She said: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched - I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked - I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more."

Katie and Carl began dating in June 2020 and announced their engagement in April, just six weeks after her divorce from her third husband Kieran Hayler, 34, was finalised.