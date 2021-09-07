Nicole Scherzinger's lawyer has described Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin's allegations as "ludicrous and false".

The 43-year-old singer's attorney has fired back after Antin's lawsuit claiming Nicole is refusing to participate in the band's reunion tour unless she receives complete creative control in relaunching the group, as well as a bigger percentage of profits.

In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, Scherzinger's lawyer Howard King described the claims as "ludicrous and false" and alleged the lawsuit is "a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist".

The attorney added: "Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole's hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions.

"Prior to Nicole's involvement, trading on Nicole's name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 from Live Nation that she won't or can't repay.

"Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin's actions (including the public release of the group members' confidential financial information).

"Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group's amazing hits for them. Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Antin has filed a lawsuit against Nicole and claims she and Nicole came to a deal for a reunion tour at the end of 2019 which would see the singer receive 49 per cent under a short-form agreement Robin has characterised as a Memorandum of Understanding.

The entrepreneur – who initially founded the group in 1995 as a burlesque troupe before Jimmy Iovine suggested they make the move into pop music – acknowledged Nicole did promote the tour before COVID-19 halted touring plans.

But now that tours can once again be planned, Robin is claiming Nicole “refuses to participate in the tour” and has “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU”.

According to the lawsuit, Nicole is now asking to be a 75 percent owner with final decision-making authority in the reunion, and she’s refusing to take part unless her demands are met.