Marilyn Monroe was assassinated after she learned President John F. Kennedy's UFO secrets, a book on the Hollywood icon has alleged.

The original blonde bombshell, who was found dead aged 36 in 1962, was allegedly thought to be a threat to national security after obtaining the information.

Author Nick Redfern said[Marilyn's death] "was because of her being told Government secrets … One of them being about crashed UFOs and strange dead bodies held at military bases”.

His book 'Diary of Secrets: UFO Conspiracies and the Mysterious Death of Marilyn Monroe' makes the claim that the death of the screen legend was an intentional act that masked Marilyn as a drug addict.

After becoming a model during the height of World War II, Marilyn - real name Norma Jeane Baker - went on to light up the silver screen during a short but incredibly memorable career.

Some of her most famous films include 'Some Like it Hot' and 'Gentleman Prefer Blondes', in which she performed the classic 'Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend'.

During her decade of stardom, Marilyn was thought to have been romantically linked with US President JFK and his brother Robert.

The striking claims made in the book come just a week after another woman claiming to be a mistress of JFK revealed her story.

Diana de Vegh, 83 claimed to have had a four-year affair with JFK while he was married to Jackie Kennedy.

She wrote in Air Mail News: "I was 20 years old, with a full supply of hormones and madly in love with this compelling man."

The alleged affair supposedly fizzled out when JFK discovered that Diana's father was an economist he worked with.

The president - who himself was assassinated by former US Marine Lee Harvey Oswald in November 1963 - is also rumoured to have had affairs with other Hollywood icons like Marlene Dietrich and Angie Dickinson.