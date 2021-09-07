Abby Roberts has revealed she speaks to a therapist to deal with the pressures of fame.

The 20-year-old TikTok star from Leeds has amassed a following of 16.7 million on the video platform and keeps fans entertained with comedy videos, make-up tips, and she is about to break into music.

Appearing as King Kong Magazine's AW21 cover star, she said: "“I’m losing my mind. I go to a therapist when I feel like I need it. Sometimes, I’m ok and I’m like yeah, everything’s fine.

"I do my artwork and switch my phone off sometimes. I go and hang out with my friends who I went to school with. Well, most of the time I feel like my friends can be better therapists because they always know the situation."

With her 1,3 billion likes, Abby is the third-biggest beauty TikTok creator in the world, but she's now turning her attention to music and has been in the studio with producers whose credits include YUNGBLUD, Halsey, Jason Mraz, and more.

She added: "I never said that I was a make-up artist. That label was given to me because it’s what popped off first but I was still doing all this stuff in the background, but I just never really shared it.

"But then TikTok gave me the confidence to film a singing video and share it with millions of people.”

The young influencer also admitted that she explores her personal problems within her music, and she's excited to use another platform to let "other people get to know [her] a lot more".

She explained: "I want to use my music as an opportunity for my audience and other people to get to know me a lot more as a person. I’ve talked about a lot of personal problems in my music.”

Abby's debut music release is set for October 2021.