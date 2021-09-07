Miriam Margolyes blasts Monty Python stars John Cleese and Graham Chapman

©BANG Media International

Tags

Miriam Margolyes has described Monty Python stars John Cleese and Graham Chapman as "total s***s".

The 80-year-old star has hit out at the two comedians - as well as The Goodies alumni Bill Oddie - and called out the allegedly sexist treatment she experienced from the Footlights Club during her time at Cambridge university.

In her new memoir 'The Truth of It', she wrote: "I didn't like the Footlights boys and they really didn't like me. They made that obvious.

"When I say 'they', I refer to a most distinguished group: John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Bill Oddie, Humphrey Barclay (later Head of Comedy at LWT), Tony Hendra and Tim Brooke-Taylor.

"The only girl in the show, I was a pert little madam and thought I was as good as they were — and they didn't."

Mariam admitted her experience with Footlights - the amateur dramatic group which has spawned a number of comedy legends, including Peer Cook, David Frost, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and more -left a sour taste in her mouth.

She claimed she got the impression they didn't like her humour, and suggested Python's shows "didn't feature funny women".

She continued: "My perception was that they thought I was a jumped-up, pushy, overconfident, fat little Jew. But I was funny, and they didn't like it.

"If you think about it, the Monty Python shows didn't feature funny women, only the occasional dolly bird. And I certainly wasn't that."

And while Miriam hailed those involved as "men of genius", she still claimed they "were not gentlemen."

She said: "I admire the creation of Monty Python and The Goodies and I think they were men of genius, but they were not gentlemen.

"John Cleese, Bill Oddie and Graham Chapman were total s***s — and they have never apologised. The only one who did was the late Tim Brooke-Taylor.

"All the perpetrators went into light entertainment and I went into drama, so thankfully our paths were seldom to cross. But nearly 60 years later I have not forgotten."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.