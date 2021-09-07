Lorde and Katy Perry will be honoured at Variety's 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles.

The upcoming ceremony will make its return as a live event outdoors at the Wallis Annenberg Center on September 30, with writer and activist Amanda Gorman, actress Rita Moreno and Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey also set to be recognised.

Michelle Sobrino-Stearns - president and group publisher of Variety - commented: "Variety’s return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honourees.

"We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honourees and all the women profiled in our Women’s Impact Report.”

Each honouree will also appear on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue one day before the event, while the publication has teamed up with Sweet to provide each of them an NFT of their cover, while everyone attending the event will get an NFT of their invitation including in their gift bag.

The event - in partnership with Lifetime - will recognise honourees and other women working in media and entertainment to celebrate their philanthropy.

Lorde is being recognised for her work with 350 Aotearoa, while Perry is noted for her Firework Foundation arts charity and Goram is honoured for her work with WriteGirl.

Dungey is on the list for her work with the Children's Institute, and Moreno has impressed with her work with RotaCare Bay Area/Richmond Clinic.

Amy Winter - executive vice president and head of programming for Lifetime & LMN - added: "Despite the extraordinarily challenging time in our world, the passion that these honourees continue to have in their philanthropic work is incredibly admirable.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Variety in celebrating the honourees and all the powerful women in media.”