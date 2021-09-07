Kerry Katona has revealed her kids get bullied over her drug taking from 13 years ago.

The former Atomic Kitten star - who has been sober for well over a decade - admitted her children "still" have to deal with other pupils cruelly bringing up her past.

Writing in her column for New! magazine, she said: "You have to reveal the worst of yourself to move forward.

"I’ve always been honest with my kids about my past because there’s no point hiding it.

"What hurts is that even 13 years sober, kids still tease my children in the playground about my past.

"Even though my kids never witnessed me taking drugs, they are the ones still suffering for it all these years later. I never take my recovery for granted either."

Kerry - who has five kids, Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 14, and son Max, 13, with second husband Mark, and daughter Dylan-Jorge, seven, with late third husband George Kay - also opened up on her recovery and noted people aren't "a bad person" for relapsing at any point.

"I know I could still relapse tomorrow. I’m human and who knows what could happen?

"If I was to relapse, it wouldn’t mean I’m a bad person or a bad mother. I have to take my recovery day by day."

This comes just weeks after Kerry revealed she was taking Heidi out of her school due to bullying.

She said at the time: "I had my first day off in weeks recently, so it was really nice to just relax. Me and Heidi went to get our nails done. It was so lovely to spend some quality time together.

‘She got loads more s*** at school from some horrible boys. I’ve decided I’m definitely taking her out of that school.

"Your schooldays are so important and it’s about investing in your future."