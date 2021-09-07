Jay Cutler has been "trying to get Kristin [Cavallari] back".

The 38-year-old former NFL star announced his split from Kristin, 34, last year, and although they've both subsequently dated other people, Jay remains keen to reignite their romance one day.

A source explained: "Jay was trying to make Kristin jealous by going on this public date with Jana [Kramer]. He's not happy she's dating Chase [Rice] and has been trying to get Kristin back."

Jay was recently spotted out on a date with Jana, but according to an insider, their relationship hasn't progressed any further.

However, the insider also rubbished they idea that Jana has been coy about her love life because she's friends with Kristin.

The source told People: "So far it's just been one date. Kristin and Jana are just acquaintances and have only met twice. They're not friends."

Despite their split in 2020, Kristin recently insisted she won't "speak badly" about Jay for the sake of their children.

The 34-year-old beauty - who has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five, with her ex-husband - is determined to put on a "united front" for the benefit of her kids.

She said: "Everyone’s situation is different. I think the most important thing, and I learned this from my mom, was to always just never speak badly about the other person. To be as much of a united front as you can be."

The TV star also revealed that she loves seeing her kids develop their own unique personalities.

Kristin - who was married to Jay between 2013 and 2020 - explained: "They’re just older. They’ve just really blossomed into themselves, and it’s just fun having three kids that are very different. [I love] just seeing their personalities."