Selena Gomez thinks working out is key for her mental health.

The 29-year-old star feels "miserable" when she's in the midst of a workout routine, but she recognises that it's an important part of her beauty regime, and ultimately, it's good for her mental health.

Speaking in a video about her beauty secrets, Selena told Vogue magazine: "I think the most important part of, you know ... my beauty and my routine is working out. I think it's just ... as miserable as it can be for me, I think it helps me mentally, it helps me physically of course. But, it just keeps me in a good head space."

Selena also explained how her beauty regime has evolved over the years.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker revealed she actually feels "sexier" when she's wearing less make-up.

She explained in the video: "When I was younger, I loved playing with make-up, like intense colours and even my foundation ... I used to put on a lot and it would be fun. At first, it was just what I was into.

"But the older I've gotten, I've realised that less is more, and that it makes me feel sexier when I don't have as much make-up on. You don't need it to look beautiful - you already are beautiful."

Selena shot to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel as the main lead in 'Wizards of Waverly Place'.

But the brunette beauty is pleased she's shaken off her past and has shown that she's matured as a performer.

She recently shared: "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age.

"I was a kid and didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on the set."