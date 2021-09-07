Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have reportedly split.

The 38-year-old TV star and Ameila, 20, decided to call it quits over the weekend after 11 months together, according to an insider.

The source said: "Amelia broke up with Scott over the weekend. Scott agreed that he feels he needs to be single right now. They had a lot of fun together but it was never going to be a long-term relationship."

Amelia is now keen to "move on" from their romance, and her friends and family are already "rallying around her".

A second insider told E! News: "Amelia's done with Scott for now. She wants to be strong and to move on. She had had enough and it was time.

"Her friends are all rallying around her and supporting her through this. Everyone knows she deserves better. She knows it too."

Prior to their reported split, a source close to the celebrity duo revealed they were trying to “figure out” their future together.

A source said earlier this month: "They are figuring out where to go from here and what their future looks like."

Scott and Amelia's relationship hit the rocks after he was called out for allegedly criticising his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian's public displays of affection with her boyfriend Travis Barker.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendijma, claimed Scott sent him a direct message on social media slamming her romantic getaway with the Blink-182 drummer.

The news came as a shock to Amelia and she was left "hurt by the whole situation" as she has tried to be understanding about Scott’s co-parenting arrangements with Kourtney, with whom he has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six.