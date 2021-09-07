Meghan Trainor is launching her own podcast series.

The 27-year-old pop star is teaming up with her brother Ryan Trainor for a new series called 'Workin’ On It', which is set to set premiere on September 15.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker said: "Ryan is one of my favourite humans ever. He always keeps me humble and real and I’m so grateful to have a brother/bestie like him.

"I hope that getting to share our stories will make people laugh with and at us."

Ryan thinks the series will show people that there's much more to Meghan than they realise.

Looking forward to the show, he explained: "I might be biased but I think that Meghan is the funniest person in the world.

"I can’t wait for everyone to realise that she’s not just 'that Bass' girl.'"

Meghan and Ryan are set to meet up each week to discuss a broad range of issues, including parenthood, mental health and fame.

Meghan has a six-month-old son called Riley with Daryl Sabara, and she previously confessed to suffering "a little PTSD" after giving birth to her baby boy.

The chart-topping pop star gave birth via a C-section and Meghan admitted she initially struggled to recover from the delivery, which led to her son spending five days in intensive care after he experienced breathing issues.

Recalling her experience, Meghan - who married her husband Daryl in 2018 - shared: "The first week after I came home, I definitely felt like I had a little PTSD - because you finally have the pain of the C-section. And then I would tell my husband, like, 'I still feel them inside me digging around.'"