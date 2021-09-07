Lily Collins ties the knot with Charlie McDowell

Tags

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell tied the knot over the weekend.

The 32-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to post photos from her wedding day, revealing she married Charlie, 38, in a romantic ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.

Alongside a snap of them sharing a kiss on their wedding day, Lily wrote: "I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣ (sic)"

In another behind-the-scenes snap from their wedding, Charlie is seen lovingly embracing the 'Emily in Paris' star.

Lily - who is wearing a white wedding dress and smiling broadly in the photo - captioned the sweet image: "Never been happier… (sic)"

In a separate photo, Lily described their romance as a fairytale that's been turned into her "forever reality".

The actress - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start… (sic)"

Charlie - who got engaged to the actress in September last year - has also posted the same images on his own Instagram account.

The director wrote: "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins (sic)"

In another snap, the loved-up couple are seen sharing a kiss by a waterfall.

And Charlie admitted that the moment will play "forever" inside his own head.

The filmmaker - who is best known for his 2014 comedy movie 'The One I Love' - wrote: "This moment will forever play inside my head."

