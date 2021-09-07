Billie Eilish feels "conflicted" about social media.

The 19-year-old singer has more than 90 million followers on Instagram and more than six million followers on Twitter, and she admits to having a complicated relationship with social media platforms.

She shared: "I feel conflicted about [sharing her life with fans]. I don’t always want to tell the world intimate details about my life, I don’t really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they’ve experienced the same things I have.

"I want to be helpful. I want people to realise that it’s OK, that everyone goes through this. You can speak for people who don’t have a voice.

"But also, it’s conflicting, because sometimes you also don’t want to talk about it. It’s a tough responsibility because it’s also not my responsibility. I don’t owe anyone anything."

Billie actually enjoys spending time online. But she also feels as though she "can't avoid" herself wherever she looks.

She told i-D magazine: "I like the internet. I like memes and s*** like that. But no matter what I do, I can’t avoid myself. I’m everywhere. I feel sorry for all the people who hate me because they can’t avoid me either.

"But I don’t want to read about Billie Eilish doing this or that from someone who doesn’t know s*** about me. Like, please. I want to make music. I get annoyed about it. But it’s funny.

"Why do people need to have an opinion about everything I do or say or wear or look like and f****** feel? I just want to make music. I’m just a random girl who likes to sing. It’s not that deep.

"Just listen to the music and shut the f*** up about my life."