Billie Eilish: I'm conflicted about social media

©BANG Media International

Tags

Billie Eilish feels "conflicted" about social media.

The 19-year-old singer has more than 90 million followers on Instagram and more than six million followers on Twitter, and she admits to having a complicated relationship with social media platforms.

She shared: "I feel conflicted about [sharing her life with fans]. I don’t always want to tell the world intimate details about my life, I don’t really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they’ve experienced the same things I have.

"I want to be helpful. I want people to realise that it’s OK, that everyone goes through this. You can speak for people who don’t have a voice.

"But also, it’s conflicting, because sometimes you also don’t want to talk about it. It’s a tough responsibility because it’s also not my responsibility. I don’t owe anyone anything."

Billie actually enjoys spending time online. But she also feels as though she "can't avoid" herself wherever she looks.

She told i-D magazine: "I like the internet. I like memes and s*** like that. But no matter what I do, I can’t avoid myself. I’m everywhere. I feel sorry for all the people who hate me because they can’t avoid me either.

"But I don’t want to read about Billie Eilish doing this or that from someone who doesn’t know s*** about me. Like, please. I want to make music. I get annoyed about it. But it’s funny.

"Why do people need to have an opinion about everything I do or say or wear or look like and f****** feel? I just want to make music. I’m just a random girl who likes to sing. It’s not that deep.

"Just listen to the music and shut the f*** up about my life."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.