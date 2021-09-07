Amelia Hamlin "was the one who ended things" with Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old model and Scott, 38, have split after 11 months together, and according to a source close to the situation, it was Amelia who decided to end their romance.

The source told Us Weekly: "Amelia was the one who ended things."

Amelia and Scott's split "wasn’t related" to the messages he is alleged to have sent over social media about Kourtney Kardashian's public displays of affection with her new boyfriend Travis Barker.

Instead, their break-up is said to have been coming for a while.

A second source explained: "They’re both taking it in stride."

News of their split emerged shortly after Amelia posted a cryptic message on social media.

The model was seemingly hinting at a split when she posted a telling quote online.

She said: "Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."

In the caption, Amelia added: "This is it."

Prior to Amelia's post, Younes Bendijma claimed that Scott sent him a direct message on social media slamming Kourtney's romantic getaway with Travis.

Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with his ex-girlfriend - allegedly sent Younes a paparazzi shot of Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker making out on a boat and wrote a message which read: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy. (sic)"

However, the ex-boxer hit back at Scott, insisting he doesn't care what his ex gets up to as long as she is "happy".

Younes - who dated the brunette beauty between 2017 and 2018 - wrote back: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro. (sic)"

He captioned the screenshot: "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."